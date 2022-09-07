Dragons host crowd pleasing annual rugby jamboree
NDG’s Confederation Park was jamming to the jamboree that was the NDG Dragons Rugby Club’s annual jamboree. The event featured some 300 youth rugby players on teams from around Quebec as well as several Ontario squads. The day long jamboree featured categories from U6 and up showcasing the skills of flag rugby where the basics of the games are taught for safe play. The mixed teams featured boys and girls playing together and building a love for the sport of rugby. The sidelines were full with supportive family, friends and club members cheering on the efforts of the athletes.
U16 F Dollard Dragons smoking hot
The Dollard U16 girls’ soccer team has been smoking hot this season and following a 2-0 win over CS Trident have punched their ticket to the Quebec Cup Final set for this coming Saturday where the Dragons will take on St. Hubert. In the 2-0 win Jessica Fidhi and Mia Voutsinas provided the goals and some payback as the Trident have the only win over Dollard this season in league play. The Dragons have been perfect in Quebec Cup play as they have defeated FC Revolution 1-0 and AS Laval 3-0. The team has not allowed a goal in cup play to this point.
