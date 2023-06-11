Shooting Stars were exactly that in win over Alliance

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came into the Verdun Auditorium hungry for a win and left well-fed after feasting on the Montreal Alliance for a 104-72 victory. Scarborough snapped a four game skid with the win while Montreal dropped a fourth consecutive contest. Both teams are now 2-4 on the season along with the Niagara Sea Dogs in Eastern Division play.
The Alliance clawed their way to within 10 of Scarborough in the fourth but the visitors ran away and hid with a 26-4 run to close out the game. The Target Score was set at 103 and Thomas Kennedy delivered the game winning bucket with an exclamation point on a rim shaking dunk. “When we started the game, clearly we weren't ready to play,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “We got down so early and we were down so big in the first half. That's on me. We're at home, we got our fans, family, friends [here] and they punched us in the mouth.”
Blake Francis led all Alliance scorers with 23 points and Treveon Graham picked up his fourth double-double in six games as he hit for 22 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. “He's our vet (Graham),” Alston Sr. said. “All week he's been in two hours before we even get on the floor, and he's in there by himself, just shooting. It carries over and the young guys need to see that. So he's been great, he's been a vet. We just got to get everybody else on the same page right now and start playing with a little more desperation out there.”
It was the Shooting Stars playing like a desperate team and their aggressiveness showed as the Scarborough had a dozen steals out of the Alliance’s 18 turnovers. “They came out more desperate than we were,” Treveon Graham said. “We didn’t play together in the first half. When it came to us playing together and playing hard we cut the 25 point lead down to 10 but we ran out of gas and the rest is history from there. I think that we did show what we can do when we do play together and play hard.”
Montreal will now be on the road for their next four games with the Alliance still looking for their first road win in franchise history. Being away for four games is an element Graham feels can benefit the squad. “A lot of guys haven't played together,” Graham said. “I think this will be a great time for us to come together and play as a team and learn about each other.”
