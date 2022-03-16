Shamrocks get plucked in a pair of losses

It was a tough weekend for the West Island Shamrocks in Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League play. West Island were handed a pair of dominating defeats at the hands of the Gatineau Flames and Collège Français de Longueuil.
At home on Friday night at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex the Shamrocks were burned 8-1 by the Flames. Gatineau rolled out to an 8-0 lead thanks in large part to a quartet of advantage goals. Mikaël Bissonnette had the hat trick and the Flames struck for four goals in a two and a half minute span in the second period. Dylan Molinaro had the shutout buster at the 14:13 mark of the third ruining Gatineau’s Malcolm Patry’s clean sheet bid. Tyler Brousseau and Massimo Silvestre
On Saturday school was in session by Collège Français at the Colisée Jean Béliveau as they dropped the Shamrocks 17-0. It was an offensive onslaught as Collège Français outshot West Island 65-9.
West Island will take to the ice Saturday night at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex as the Shamrocks face-off against the Montreal-Est Rangers with a 7:30 pm puck drop.
