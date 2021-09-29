Shamrocks fail to scale Everest-still in search of their first win

It was a rough ride for the West Island Shamrocks Sunday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex as they dropped an 8-4 decision to the visiting Cotê du Sud Everest in Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League action. The Shamrocks are struggling at the start of the new season and are still looking to post their first win of the 2021-2022 campaign.
The home side opened the scoring in the first as Bohdan Zinchenko put West Island up 1-0 at the 7:30 mark of the first period. Everest replied on a Jacob Lavallée tally to send the game into the break tied at 1-1.
It was a wild and woolly second stanza with eight goals being scored but it was the visitors notching six unanswered goals to build to a 7-3 lead. West Island notched the first two goals of the second to take a 3-1 advantage. Matthew Corbisiero authored an unassisted shorthanded marker to go up 2-1 then Alexandre O’Neill hit for an unassisted tally making it 3-1. After that it was all Everest to the buzzer to end the second tract. They rolled off six goals, the final marker a power play tally.
West Island got one back off the stick of Xavier Jean making it a 7-4 match but that was all for the Shamrocks. Mathis Demers scored the final goal of the game to complete his hat trick in the 8-4 Everest victory.
Corbisiero was tapped as the star of the game for West Island for his goal and an assist performance.
West Island will continue their pursuit of that elusive win on the road Friday night as they take on the Terrebonne Cobras. Saturday evening the Shamrocks will host Collège Français de Longueuil at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex with a 7:00 pm puck drop.
