Secret Dream Gap Tour bringing the best in women's hockey to Verdun

Hockey fans mark April 2-3 on the calendar as the Professional Women’s Hockey Player Association (PWHPA) has announced Montreal as their fifth and final Secret Dream Gap Tour stop of the 2021-22 season. Titled the Quartexx Showcase, the event will take place at Centre 21.02, which is part of the Verdun auditorium. Centre 21.02 has served as the training location of the PWHPA’s Montreal hub for the last two seasons. “Quartexx is proud to support the efforts being made by the PWHPA to offer a sustainable professional women’s hockey league,” said Giordano Saputo, Chief Operating Officer at Quartexx Management. “As an agency that prospers on the male-dominated industry, we are pleased to have the opportunity to contribute towards narrowing the gender gap in hockey. Developing a truly inclusive environment for all in this great sport is something that Quartexx Management will always strive toward.”
The event will feature Team Harvey’s (Montreal), Team adidas (Minnesota), Team Bauer (Boston), and Team Scotiabank (Calgary). Weekend and day passes for the Quartexx Showcase are now available and can be found at www.pwhpa.com or www.centre2102.com.
Center 21.02 provides an environment that strives to develop the highest standards of excellence and conduct in women’s hockey, with an emphasis on training, innovation, learning and leadership. This was the brainchild of Danièle Sauvageau, who is the CEO and also serves as the GM and coach of Team Harvey’s. “We’re very pleased to receive this event at the centre,” Danièle Sauvageau, a member of the Order of Canada and a Meritorious Service Cross recipient said. “It is nice, especially after the Olympics. It shows people want to be involved, great partnerships to see women’s hockey, four great teams, here in Montreal.”
Team Harvey’s won the previous event held in New Brunswick and missed one due to COVID restrictions but the squad is looking to take advantage of being on home ice. “It’s been a great year with some challenges but we’re coming out of it,” Sauvageau said. “We want to expose the game to as many as possible, it is important for the next generation and grassroots players being able to see this level of play.”
Game one on April 2nd will feature Team Bauer and Team adidas, who have met in the last two showcase consolation finals. Game two will see two-time 2021-22 showcase champions Team Scotiabank face off against last month’s Sonnet Showcase champions Team Harvey’s. The winners of Saturday’s games will vie for the weekend prize-pot on Sunday, while the remaining two teams will meet in the consolation final.
