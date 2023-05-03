Second half surge delivers win to St. Thomas over LCC

The St. Thomas Knights rallied in the second half to take a 13-6 decision over the visiting LCC Lions in GMAA Cadette girls’ flag football on the turf at Pointe Claire’s Terra Cotta Park.
The game played out in the early going as a matter of checks and balances with neither side crossing the goal line. Play remained on the LCC side of the field where solid play by the Lions held off the Knights’ advances, including a few ventures into the red zone.
The Lions first touch on the St. Thomas side of centre came with six points attached to it. Midway through the second quarter LCC set-up shop on their own 35. Lions’ quarterback Sofia Vainberg connected with Paige Bultz on the first play of their set of downs with Bultz racing down the left sidelines to pay dirt. The convert attempt was unsuccessful but the visitors went into the break owning a 6-0 lead.
St. Thomas’ Sofia Anzini had been a huge threat when handed the ball and she had a breakout second half accounting for all 13 of the Knights’ points. Anzini pulled her team even when she found an opening and another gear to race 47 yards to the LCC end zone for six early in the third quarter. On the convert St. Thomas quarterback Emily Sainis found Anzini for a successful point after and a 7-6 advantage. St. Thomas added to their lead late in the third quarter when Anzini zig-zagged her way through Lions’ defenders to breach the right corner of the end zone putting her squad up 13-6.
With a tight contest, both defensive units dug in to hold off their opponents’ advances. There was multiple turnovers on downs as the Lions and Knights offences tried to find the right combination of plays to extend their drives. LCC had the final play of the game but were denied by the Knights from putting up the points they needed.
