Sean Herscovitch’s drive on the court is driven by his love of the game

Westmount’s Sean Herscovitch loves his basketball and has been playing since his youth starting with the LaSalle Girls and Boys Club then with the Dawson Community Blues. When it comes to scholastic sports competition Herscovitch was a member of the Bialik Bulldogs and then the Dawson Blues. Today the political science major is preparing for his third season with the McGill Redbirds.
His skills on the hardwood afforded Herscovitch a bucket list opportunity this past summer as he got to be a member of Team Maccabiah Canada and take part in the prestigious Maccabiah Games in Israel. “It was probably the best feeling of my life,” Sean Herscovitch said. “I was able to represent Canada, I was able to represent the Jewish people while playing the game that I love and have invested so much time in over the course of my life.”
Canada finished a respectable fourth fifth in the competition considering that the teams for the most part that Canada was going up against were comprised of numerous pro players. “It was very amazing and shcking at the same time,” Herscovitch said. “The competition was one of the highest I’ve ever played against. I was playing against pro players from all across Europe. It shocked me at how I was able to keep up with them seeing as they were professionals.”
The opportunity also allowed Herscovitch to learn some things for his game. “I learned a lot from the players there,” he said. “We’re in the same hotel and basically together all day so you develop friendships. They teach you some things because they’re older and have more knowledge of the game so you try to implement that into your game any way you can.”
Coming back from that level of competition Herscovitch was back on the hardwood with the Redbirds as they continued a pre-season tradition of competing against American squads of the NCAA. This time around McGill faced Florida State, Vermont and Oregon. There was an adjustment this time around for the Redbirds’ point guard after returning from the Maccabiah tournament. “It’s a whole different ball game,” he said. “You go from playing Europeans who play a very structured, systematic game compared to the North American style of more athletic and freestyle kind of play.”
The Redbirds had quite the run last season, undefeated in league and playoff play but didn’t win at Nationals and that has fueled the squad. “We fell short of the real goal, which was the National Championship,” he said. “Now we’re trying to build towards that and have an even greater, historic season. Once we got a taste of what the Nationals was like that became the goal. We’re really looking forward to a great season.”
