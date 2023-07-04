Sea Bears run Sea Bears score but the Montreal Alliance did it more

The Montreal Alliance head into a nine day break from competition on a high note as they dropped the top team in the CEBL, the Winnipeg Sea Bears 89-85 Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. That victory puts the Alliance at 6-7 on the season with seven games to go in the regular season. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and guys in and out of the lineup,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “At the end of the day I said look what we just did to teams out of our division, we beat them twice. We beat Winnipeg, Edmonton. We’ve got enough, our margin of error is very small but we’ve got enough. We just have to kind of lock into the details.”
Nathan Cayo’s season-high 28 points helped to pace Montreal to the win over the surprising newcomers from Winnipeg. Cayo also had 10 rebounds and five assists in the win in his double-double performance. “I’m getting to play my game,” Nathan Cayo said. “ I’m comfortable with the plays I’m comfortable with the play calling and I’m really comfortable with DA (coach Alston) because I feel like he trusts me now. And it just makes my game easier.”
Treveon Graham continues to log huge minutes and contribute to Montreal’s success as he hit for 18 points, the final two putting the Alliance on target for the winning score. Ahmed Hill added 17 points to the cause and Alain Louis chipped in with 11 points.
It was a gritty physical game, with the Alliance coming out on top against the larger Sea Bears squad. Winnipeg owned the rebound game as they scored 19 second chance points compared to six by Montreal. There was no dominating by one opponent over the other as there were 26 lead changes and the score was tied 13 times. “The physical game was crazy,” Alain Louis said. “But like Nate (Nathan Cayo) said this game was good for us because we just proved to ourselves that we have enough to win, because that was I’m pretty sure they have the best record in the league. So for us is just a day to day process. Understanding we have enough to beat anybody and we really need to focus on details we have and enough but our margin of error is smaller than some teams so we really need to focus and just stay the course.”
Seven times in the fourth quarter the game was tied but the Alliance built an 80-76 lead when the game hit the target score, which was set at 89. The auditorium erupted when everyone, including Hill, thought he had dropped the winning two points but he was called on a charge. The Sea Bears EJ Anosike drained a three-point shot to make 87-85. Montreal worked their way down the court and Graham banked a hook shot off the glass for the winning bucket.
The team will return to the auditorium on Wednesday the 12th for a 7:30 tip off against the Calgary Surge.
