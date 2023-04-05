Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest hits the Bell Centre ice

Some 300 girls aged between seven to 14 years took to the Bell Centre as on the third stop of the Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest where t hey had the chance to be mentored by some of the top players in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). “I think it’s great that they’re going all over Canada with this,” Rosalie Demers a member of the PWHPA said. “You can see the passion of these young players. I think it’s great for Scotiabank to be supporting the woman’s side.”
The event was free of charge for the participants and was a half day of on-ice and off-ice sessions plus classroom time where a variety of topics were covered for the athletes, including a Q & A segment with a PWHPA player. “I think it’s really important to have programs like this,” Demers, who played for Team Harveys this season said. “When I was a kid we didn’t have many programs like Scotiabank HockeyFest to be part of. I played with the boys for so long, I think that it’s really important for the girls to see women are playing hockey later on in life and that they can be inspired to one day be like us.”
The game plan covered all skill levels from first timers to players looking to sharpen their skills to more focused instruction for young women looking to take their game to the next level. Keiran Leinen who plays for the U11 Westmount Wings and dreams of one day playing for Team Canada was one of the participants and the 10 year-old said,” I really enjoyed practicing on the Bell Centre ice. The highlight was meeting other female players, especially the professionals.”
Watching with great pride from the stands was Keiran’s dad Michael Leinen. “As a parent of a female player I am so happy she is on an all girls’ team,” Michael Leinen said. “She’s very comfortable and her confidence has improved. The pro players and Gaston Gingras (former Hab) were fantastic with the girls. The Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest is a great program for women’s hockey, With events like this it will help women’s hockey to keep growing in the future.”
The Learn To Play session offered a safe, inclusive and fun atmosphere for rookies to the game to be introduced to skating and gain exposure to the sport. Players with no equipment were set-up by CCM for that session with skates, helmet and gauntlets.
Participants in the Level Up session are playing in organized hockey and looking to continue their growth as players. They experienced hockey skills and drills as well as off-ice training and played some ball hockey.
The Elite Skills session was designed to help players improve their skills to help take their game to the next level. Players participating in that segment also got to experience off-ice sessions run by Sport Testing. “You can see when they (the participants) are with the “P-Dub” players (PWHPA) they can learn to be a good teammate at all levels,” she said. “Learn to play hockey or improve their skills as well as learn about different options available like the chance for scholarships.”
It was important to the PWHPA players to be a part of this because, “the whole reason of the PWHPA is to make certain that there’s a sustainable league for the next generation,” the former Colgate university player said. “That’s for the seven year-old girls and the girls not even born yet. It’s such a powerful message from the players and our league.”
