In these difficult financial times, especially for students, Saputo has continued their student-athlete support through annual bursary program through the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence. Saputo gave out $130,000 in scholarships to 47 recipients and local athletes figured prominently in the Zoom ceremony. NDG had a pair of athletes with soccer standout Magali Gagné and Louis Krieber-Gagnon, whose discipline is judo taking part along with diver Philippe Gagné from TMR and up and coming tennis player Jaden Weekes of LaSalle. From the West Island there was Dollard’s Mika Marolly and Pierrefonds’ Christina Salama, both soccer players along with Ile Bizard’s Éliana-Ruobing Zhang, who competes in badminton.
Magali Gagné earned a $2,000 academic excellence bursary and was a member of the silver medal winning Lakeshore U17 team at the 2019 Canadain Championships. The 17 year-old Gagné is a member of the national high performance centre of Soccer Quebec. In the 2019 season, she led the LSEQ U17F division with 40 goals in 21 games. A student at Vanier, Gagné maintained an 83 percent average.
Krieber-Gagnon took home a $2,000 bursary for academic and athletic support. The 24 year-old wrestler was a gold medalist at the Elite 8 Canadian Championships in January 2020 as well as at the 2019 Quebec and Ontario Opens. Krieber-Gagnon is studying for his certificate in corporate finance at HEC Montreal.
Philippe Gagné was an FAEQ bursary recipient for an 11th time as he earned $2,000 for academic and athletic success. The three metre specialist, Gagné was a gold medalist at the Montreal stop of the World Series in February 2020, a bronze medal winner and with partner François Imbeau-Dulac in the synchronized event with at the Pan American Games in Lima in the summer of 2019. Gagné, 23 years of age, will be studying at HEC Montreal this fall.
Weekes earned his fifth FAEQ bursary and is only 16 years-old, this time he was awarded $4,000 for academic and athletic success. Weekes represented Canada at the Junior Davis Cup in 2019 and was the champion at an ITF junior singles event in Kamloops, BC and in a doubles event in Calgary, Alberta in 2019. He is distance learning in Secondary V at the Académie les Estacades.
Marolly, a first time bursary recipient earned a $2,000 for academic excellence. A member of the National High Performance Centre of Soccer Quebec, Marolly was a member of the U16F Lakeshore club that was playoff champions in 2020. She studied in Secondary IV in the sports-etudes program of the École des Sources and has maintained a high academic average in grade 8 at Hunter Sports High School in Gateshead, Australia.
The 14 year-old Salama was presented $2,000 for academic excellence for her first FAEQ bursary. Also a member of the National High Performance Centre of Soccer Quebec, Salama studied in Secondary 3 in the sports-etudes program of the École des Sources and has maintained an 82 percent average.
A four time FAEQ bursary recipient, Zhang was a gold medalist at the Pan American Junior Team Championships as well as a bronze medalist in singles and mixed doubles in U19 play at the Pan American Junior Championships in 2019. The 19 year-old earned $4,000 for academic excellence as Zhang studies Natural Sciences at Marianopolis College and has maintained an academic average of 95 percent. sports@thesuburban.com sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.