Santini’s scoring spree sinks Sherbrooke

It was a great Santini game as Amelio Santini paced the Lac St. Louis Lions to an 8-5 win over the Sherbrooke Harfangs with a quartet of goals inU15 AAA Elite division play of the Ligue de Hockey d’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ) at the Dorval Arena. He opened up the scoring five minutes into the first to put Lac St. Louis up 1-0. Olivier Boutin replied for the visitors but the Lions went into the break up 2-1 thanks to the goal off William Yared’s stick.
The middle frame saw a scoring bonanza as the two opponents would add eight goals to the scoresheet. The Harfangs struck first in the second as Justin Gagnon made it a 2-2 contest 2:50 from the drop of the puck. A mere 1:22 later the Lac Pack was up 3-2 as Yiorgos Voutsiotis notched his first of two in the match. The Harfangs battled back not only to put the game in a deadlock once again but took their first and only lead of the day. In an 11 second span Samuel Deschênes hit for the equalizer while Theo Langlois put Sherbrooke up 4-3.
Yared’s second of the game pulled the lions even at 4-4 then it was time for the Santini show. He reeled off the next three goals to help the Lions to carry a 7-4 lead into the third period.
In the final period the two sides exchanged goals with Voutsiotos’ second marker making it 8-4. The Harfangs managed to strike one more time but that would be it as the Lions banked the victory.
On Sunday Lac St. Louis ended the weekend of action with a 4-4 tie against Ecole Secondaire Fadette Vert et Noir in Saint Hyacinthe. In the victory Voutsiotis, Ethan Baxter and Dylssn Rozzi with a pair supplied the Lions’ offence.
