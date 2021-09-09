Saint Eustache applies the broom to the Pirates

In regular season play the 440 Laval Chevrolet Pirates and the Saint Eustache Desjardins Bisons split their games down the middle. In the division semi-finals the Bisons took the broom to the Pirates, sweeping their best of five series with three straight victories.
Two of the games were heartbreaking one-run losses for Laval, 2-1 in the opener and 7-6 in the third game. Game two was a runaway win for the Bisons taking a 10-2 victory.
The opener was played last Thursday night at Larry Bélisle Park in Saint Eustache with the home side taking the game by a 2-1 score. Laval opened with a run in the first but were held in check the rest of the way by winning pitcher Nicolas Legault who authored a complete game gem. The Pirates got their run on a Frédéric Archand-Groleau double that scored Olivier Mayrand. Pirates’ pitcher Anthony Charbonneau had a solid five innings but surrendered runs in the third and fourth giving the Bisons the 2-1 edge.
The series shifted to Laval’s Stade Paul Marcel Maheu for a doubleheader where the home team could not take advantage of playing at home to extend the series.
In the opener Saint Eustache blew open a 5-2 contest in the top of the seventh with a 5 run outburst. The Pirates failed to respond in their half giving the visitors a two game lead in the best of five series. It was a case of missed opportunities for Laval as they abandoned 10 men on base over the course of the game. Maxime Fortin scored the Pirates run in the first on a Mayrand single to make it a 2-1 contest. In the fifth inning Félix Lefebvre raced home on a sacrifice fly by Archand-Groleau.
In the nightcap won by Saint Eustache 7-6, the Bisons saw six runners touch home to open the game. Laval replied with five runs of their own in the home half of the second and then pulled even in the third. The visitors took the lead in the top of the fourth and that was all the scoring as the two sides were held scoreless through the final three innings of play.
Scoring for the Pirates in the second were Mederick Nadeau-Chalut, Félix Lefebvre, Nathan Primeau, William Ashton and Alexandre Denis, who had doubled in Primeau and Ashton. Lefebvre tied the game when he scored an unearned run in the bottom of the third.
