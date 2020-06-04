Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s time with the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Saguenéens has come to a conclusion as the talented forward has signed a one year, one-way contract with the Laval Rocket for the coming season. A seventh round (201st overall) selection by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard brings offensive and defensive skills to the rink. “It’s a great step, it’s an honour for me, I’m very proud to sign my first professional contract with the Laval Rocket,” Rafaël Harvey-Pinard said. “I can’t wait to go to camp to show everyone what I can do on the ice.” His Saguenéens saga was destined to end as this past season Harvey-Pinard was playing as an overage junior. When play stopped, the 5’09’’ and 170 lbs left-handed shot led Chicoutimi in goals, assists, points, and power play goals. A native of Jonquière, Harvey-Pinard had 34-goals and 44-assists for 78 points over 62 games and was good for a plus 37. His 13 advantage goals saw Harvey-Pinard tied for fifth in the league and was tied for seventh in game-winning goals with six and tied for eighth in first goals of the game with six. “It was bad that the season was cancelled but I have a full summer ahead of me (to train),” Harvey-Pinard said. “I can forget the cancelled season and look to the future.”
Harvey-Pinard was recently honored with the Marcel-Robert Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player who best combines academic and sports achievements in the QMJHL.
While playing professional hockey is his primary career goal, Harvey-Pinard plans to pursue a university degree in physiotherapy while he continues to work towards his dream of playing in the NHL. “I want to play professional hockey,” he said. “But I will take one or two courses while I am playing.”
Over his time in the Q, which started with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Harvey-Pinard has been a leader, serving as captain for both the Huskies and the Sags, who he joined at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season. Harvey-Pinard was part of the QMJHL league champion President Cup and Memorial Cup winning Huskies in the 2018-2019 campaign. Career totals in the QMJHL for Harvey-Pinard are 262 points from 110 goals and 152 assists and was plus122 in 248 matches. In post-season play, he was good for 3 points with 19 goals and 17 assists in 34 playoff games.
Still in lockdown, Harvey-Pinard is busy preparing for camp. “I’ve never been so long without going on the ice, it’s a tough situation,” he said. “The Montreal Canadiens send me daily training so I can still push myself and improve. But certainly I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.