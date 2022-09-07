Saad provides happy result for Lakeshore Black U12 boys

It was a tight, physical contest between the visiting St. Lazare-Hudson Hawks and the Lakeshore Black U12 A squads in Lac St. Louis regional soccer play last Saturday afternoon on Beaconsfield’s City Two pitch. The home side did come away with a 3-1 victory over the Hawks, propelled to the win by a two goal effort from Lakeshore’s Mohamed Saad. “I saw a team with talent that could have done better,” Lakeshore head coach Michael Bouet said. “The heat got the better of them but they still managed to pull off some shots.”
The opening salvo was fired in the 18th minute of play on a corner sent in from the right. The ball made its way to Saad who immediately turned on the ball and stroked the shot home for a 1-0 lead.
Both sides played tough on the ball with an ebb and flow of play as the Hawks looked for the equalizer and Lakeshore pressed to add to their lead but there was no more scoring when the game headed into the break.
In the second half the Hawks upped the pressure on their opponents but were held off the score sheet by Lakeshore keeper Matthew Darby. Saad notched his second of the match as he raced in and took a hot shot that glanced off the fingertips of Hawks’ keeper Nathan Cote that was almost cleared by a Hawks’ defender making it 2-0 in favour of Lakeshore.
St. Lazare-Hudson made it a one goal game with a dozen minutes remaining to play. Nicolas Smail raced down the right side and lasered a shot that found the top left corner to cut Lakeshore’s lead in half. “I was proud of the boys,” Hawks’ head coach Vincent Sellitto said. “They didn’t let up when we were down 2-1. We kept fighting and had our chances they just didn’t go our way but overall it was a good effort.”
The Hawks looked for that extra gear to pull even but it was Lakeshore putting the game away with a third tally. That goal came on a direct kick from 22 yards out that rebounded to Stefano Resciniti who sent his shot into the mesh to re-take a two goal cushion.
