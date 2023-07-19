Royals work it 9-to-5 for win over NDG

The West Island Royals fought off a tenacious NDG Lynx squad to take a 9-5 victory in 11u a Lac St. Louis baseball at Dorval’s Sarto Desnoyers Park.
The Lynx pulled even in the second making the score 2-2 and scored another three runs in the top of the fourth to pull to within two of the Royals at 7-5 but the visitors were unable to catch up to the home side. NDG’s Jérémy Quesnel paced the Lynx’s offence as he cracked out a pair of doubles to collect four RBI’s plus he would score a run as well.
In the home half of the first West Island posted a pair of runs to establish a 2-0 lead. Walks to the first three Royals jammed the bases to set-up West Island to score. Jérémy Gilbert stroked a single cashing in Drew Cardinal and Matteo Di Perna.
NDG nullified the Royals’ advantage in the top of the second thanks to speed on the base paths as steals by Quentin Fletcher-Newton and Noah Polak allowed them to race home on Quesnel’s first two-bagger.
West Island pulled ahead in the bottom of the third with a five run outburst produced through a series of walks, some stolen bases and a single. Di Perna, Noah Petersson, Mason Bulock-Landry, Gilbert and Jared Roskowski all touched home making it 7-2 in favour of the Royals.
The Lynx got three back in the top of the fourth with a replay of Fletcher-Newton and Polak running home on a double by Quesnel. The hot-hitting Quesnel accounted for the third run as he scored on a ground ball out.
West Island added a couple of insurance runs in their half of the fourth. Di Perna led off the inning with a single and scored on a double by Bulock-Landry. He would come in to score the final Royals run after swiping third, then scoring on a ground out from pitcher to first.
