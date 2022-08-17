Royals sink Pirates by one run in seesaw battle

It was a seesaw battle last week in the Presqu’Ile Pirates and Dollard Royals 18U B match-up with the Royals holding on for a 12-11 victory at Dollard’s Lake Road Park.
Twice the game was tied at 3-3 in the second and 8-8 in the fourth but it was Dollard pulling ahead to stay to claim the win. It was a game where the base runners were giving fits to the pitchers and catchers as the Pirates had 16 steals and the Royals purloined 20 bases. Jason Garcia and Alexis Ross accounted for half the Presqu’Ile steals as they each took four bases. Vinny Guereirro paced the Royals speed patrol with six bases to his credit. That included accounting for Dollard’s opening run as he stole 270 feet of base paths from first to home.
The Royals rally inning in the fourth saw Guereirro reach on an error then take second and third and was followd by Roman Cech who walked and took second. That set the stage for Kevin Podgurny, who cracked a single to cash in Guereirro and Cech to tie the contest. Podgurny scored the go ahead run on a Zach Levy single and Levy scored the insurance run, which was needed, as he raced home from third on Drew Kosow’s ground out to short.
The Pirates took to their final at bats looking to take back the lead but came up just short as they managed to get back only one run. A leadoff walk to Ross resulted in Ross taking second and third and then made it home with Alex Martel picking-up the RBI. That would be all the Pirates could manage as Podgurney shut the door on Presqu’ Ile to close out the game.
Dollard won the game on a pitching by committee format as the Royals sent six hurlers to the hill. The hit of the game was the triple cracked in the top of the first by the Pirates’ Guillaume Lerouela, who scored Presqu’ Ile’s first run of the game.
