Royals Saturday morning double in Dorval

It was a Saturday morning double header for double letter teams under the Hockey West Island banner at Dorval’s Edgar Rouleau Arena. The U11 AA Royals faced-off against the undefeated HRS Elites and the U13 BB Royals took on the Suroit Express.
In the U11 contest the juggernaut that is the HRS Elites remained undefeated as they handed the Royals a 12-0 loss. While it might have been a high scoring affair West Island’s goalie Samuel Granato made more than a dozen superb saves that caught the appreciation of the visiting team’s fans. The Elites’ netminder Ryan Kesler earned the clean sheet and had to stay sharp on several quality chances made by the Royals.
Finley Brunelle, Tristan Reynolds and Jessy Collin all had two goal performances for HRS in the win. Single tallies went to Shaka Storm Iseghohi, evan Davis, Kwency Fontain,Gavin Menary, William-Sean Banda and Mathias Couture.
The U13 BB Royals and the Express played to a 5-5 draw following a successful comeback by the visiting squad. West Island saw a 5-1 lead dissipate as the Express rolled off four unanswered goals to pull even with the Royals.
Jacob Brochu-Grenier scored 41 seconds into the game for the home team and made it 2-0 for the Royals at the 3:13 mark. Éloi St. Hilaire made it a 3-0 contest by the end of the opening period. Benjamin Hoffman authored an unassisted powerplay marker giving the Royals a 4-0 cushion. Loïc Cyr got the Express on the board and by the end of the middle period West Island was still holding a three goal advantage.
The Royals upped their lead just past the two minute mark of the third on Konstantine Ciambella’s tally putting West Island up 5-1. Thomas Côté-Brunet scored his first of two to start the Suroit Surge. Eitan Kleinerman struck next pulling the Express to within two at 5-3. The Express rolled on to pot a pair 13 seconds apart to knot the score. Côté-Brunet made it a one goal game with his second of the game then from the drop of the ensuing faceoff Suroit raced in and Mathis Lacelle hit for the equalizer. The Express engine was stoked as they had a pair of final minute chances to take the lead. West Island goalie Ivan Kholodar came up huge on a clear-cut Suroit breakaway denying the shooter. With a dozen seconds left in the game Suroit rattled one off the left post. West Island cleared the zone allowing the buzzer to signal the end of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.