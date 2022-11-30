Royals hold on for win over Warriors

The Junior B West Island Royals might have jumped out to a quick 3-0 start but had to hang on against a determined St. Laurent Warrior squad to claim a 5-4 win Saturday night at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena.
West Island was up 3-0 before the game was five minutes in but persistence and determination by St. Laurent turned a potential rout into a tight squeeze. Demitris Bakobanos opened the scoring as he banged in a second rebound off Warriors’ goalie Jack Kavouras. The goal of the game made it 2-0 when Connor Henzell sent a pass from the right and Will Macfarlane made a lunging effort towards the puck, directing it into the left corner. The third Royals’ goal came on a shot from the left point that Lucas Bernardino got his stick on for the tip in.
The Warriors got one back before the opening period expired as Eleftherio Bourkas sent a tape to tape pass to Émile Beauchamp with his shot finding enough room to trickle over the goal line.
Macfarlane potted his second goal of the game a mere 44 seconds into the middle frame just as a St. Laurent penalty had expired, putting restoring West Island’s three goal cushion. St. Laurent took advantage with a delayed penalty on the arm of the referee and got an extra attacker into the flow. The end result was Bourkas converting a pass from Christos Mikas, making it a 4-2 contest. West Island replied when Bernardino spotted Thomas Boonen open at the left post, sent Boonen the puck that he immediately one-timed into the mesh. The Warriors’s powerplay unit figured in on the next two tallies as Simon Carlesso closed out the second besting Royals’ netminder Matthew Sinclair pulling St. Laurent to within two of the home side.
Emirck Storme’s advantage marker 2:57 into the third made it a one goal contest with plenty of game time to go. St. Laurent had a golden opportunity to knot the score when the Warriors were awarded a penalty shot while they were on a penalty kill. Carlesso stepped to the centre ice dot but there was no joy as Sinclair was up to the challenge. St. Laurent continued to press looking for the equalizer but West Island managed to hold off the Warriors attacks and pocket the win.
