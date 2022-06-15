Royals handle Lynx in 13U B match-up

There was spring in the steps of the Dollard Royals as they took a 14-3 decision on their home diamond over the visiting Lakeshore Lynx 1 squad. It was a game shortened by the Lac St. Louis Baseball League’s mercy rule with Dollard’s Quentin Cooper earning the win on the mound.
The Lynx opened with a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first as Bradley Henrico raced home from third on a ground out. In the home half of the first Dollard replied with a four run outburst capped by a two run double by Brady Moreira. That two bagger cashed in Jesse Frisch and then Jake Oppen who touched home with what would stand as the game winning run as it put the score at 4-1.
It wasn’t to be a pitcher’s kind of game as walks populated the score sheet of both sides. The Royals put up five runs in both the bottom of the second and third innings to pull away. Those at bats saw a multitude of walks with only one hit in each inning. Jordan Leb had an RBI single in the second and Logan Erdle collected a pair of RBI’s with his third inning single.
Lakeshore went into the top of the fourth looking to rally to bring the game below the mercy rule limit and just fell short of making that happen. The Lynx were down to their final out but a quartet of walk got Bradley Henrico home. Matthew Henrico scored Lakeshore’s final run on a single by Oliver Bergdahl, breaking-up Dollard’s no-hitter.
