Royal’s two victories includes key win over Vikings

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal took both games on their schedule last week, including a key win over the Saint Eustache Vikings to put the Royal on top of the CCM Division of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League, one point ahead of the Vikings.

Friday evening say Laval-Montreal squeak by the Gatineau Intrepides by a 2-1 score. Gatineau carried a 1-0 lead into the third on a first period marker by Christophe Beaudoin at the 12:59 mark of the opening period.

The Intrepides looked to add to their advantage while the Royal searched for the equalizer in the second period but both were denied by solid goaltending. Laval-Montreal’s Samuel Carreiras, who earned first star accolades, turned aside nine Gatineau shots while Intrepides’ netminder Olivier Brideau defended all 11 Royal shots sent his way.

Laval-Montreal finally beat Brideau Mirko Fernandez set-up Vince Elie for his 11th goal of the campaign that tied the score at 1-1. Cristiano recorded the game winner for the Royal near the midpoint of the third with help from Thierry Laliberté. Carreiras fended off a dozen Gatineau shots in the third to help secure the victory.

Sunday afternoon at home on Fleury ice Laval-Montreal had enjoyed a big 4-1 win over Saint Eustache.

Thomas Verdon got the Royal off to a quick start scoring 21 seconds from the opening face-off. A Vikings’ powerplay tally by Julien Lanthier pulled the visitors even at the 7:32 mark.

The Royal struck for a pair of goals with Gianluca-Luciano Guarnieri’s advantage goal standing as the game winner 11:42 into the middle period. Nathan Carruthers added an insurance marker with 2:28 remaining in the second making it a 3-1 contest heading into the third period.

Spadafora made it a three goal cushion with his marker with four minutes left in the third. Quentin Miller made 28 saves on 29 shots for the win in nets.

Laval-Montreal will be back on the ice at Fleury Sunday at 1pm as they face College Esther Blondin.