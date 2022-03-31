Royal move on to round two of the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup

It was a home ice, tight and hard fought opening round featuring the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal and the Séminaire St. François Blizzard in the opening round of the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League. Laval-Montreal battled to a 5-3 win to take the best of five series at home on Michel Normandin ice. Either side could have taken the series as fans were kept at the edge of their seats by the close contests as the two opponents would exchange leads on a regular basis. The Royal now take on the Trois Rivières Estacades in round two action already underway.
The Royal took game one by a 3-2 score in an overtime marathon that went into the fifth period. Mavrick Brunet was the OT hero scoring the game winner. Game two saw Laval-Montreal double up on the Blizzard by a 4-2 score. Sacha Trudel was good for the game winner in the second period and an empty net marker to seal the deal.
Séminaire St. François was not ready to call it a season and back on their home ice, the Blizzard took games three and four to tie the series. The Blizzard took game three by a 3-2 tally and in game four overtime was needed to decide the winner with the Blizzard’s Éliot Litalien giving his team the victory 8:04 into the extra session.
It all came down to Monday night’s game five as to which team would move on in pursuit of the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup. Gianluca-Luciano Guarnieri had the lone goal of the opening period to give Laval-Montreal a 1-0 edge. The second frame saw a flurry of five goals with the Royal owning a 4-2 lead when the period concluded. Mathys Laurent, Danny Akkouche and Vince Elie had the goals in the second.
The Blizzard pressed in the third period and were rewarded with a goal at 12:48 by Jason Beaulieu making it a one goal contest. Laval-Montreal responded swiftly when Sacha Trudel made it a two goal gap with his tally 24 seconds following the Blizzard goal. Royal goalie Quentin Miller held off the Blizzard the rest of the way to pick-up his third win of the series.
Round two got underway last night in Trois Rivières and game two is set for tomorrow night. The Royal return to Michel Normandin on Sunday eening for game three with a 5:00 pm puck drop.
