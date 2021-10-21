Rousseau-Royal split a pair of road games

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal took to the road last weekend and came away with one win and one loss for their efforts. On Saturday afternoon the Royal bested the Jonquière Élites 4-3 and then dropped a 4-2 decision to the St. François Blizzard Sunday afternoon.
In the win, Laval-Montreal opened up a 4-0 lead over the first two periods but saw that lead shrink in the third as the Élites took a run at making a comeback. Vince Elie scored his first of two for the day late in the opening period giving the visitors a 1-0 edge.
The Royal rolled off a trio of tallies in the middle frame with goals by Justin Legare, a powerplay marker by Elie and a goal by Thierry Laliberté. That sent the Royal into the break with a comfortable four goal cushion.
The Élites took charge in the third and were successful scoring back-to-back advantage goals 52 seconds apart to halve their deficit. Just past the midpoint of the third Jonquière made it a one-goal game. The Royal rallied and held off the Élites advances to take the win. Elie earned first star honours while Sacha Trudel was tapped as the game’s third star.
On Sunday afternoon the Blizzard built to a 2-0 advantage with a goal in the first to open the scoring and hen a powerplay marker early in the middle frame. Following that second goal, Laval-Montreal replied 36 seconds from the resumption of play on Loic Goyette’s first of two. With 4:01 left in the second, Goyette pulled the Royal even. In the third both sides pressed to take the lead but the Blizzard intensified and potted a pair to take the win.
Laval-Montreal will be at home this Sunday at Fleury Arena with a 1:00 pm puck drop. The Magog Cantonniers will provide the competition.
