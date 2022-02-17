Rousseau-Royal raring to battle through a busy schedule

Last night play resumed in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) following the “extended “holiday break forced by the Omicron surge. Laval-Montreal took on the Lac St. Louis Lions to re-start their campaign and Royal head coach Joey Bucci couldn’t be happier for his players. “I’ve probably got a group of 20 players looking at the clock right now,” Joey Bucci said. “It was a long two month stretch so it will be good for them, it will be good for everybody.”
During the shutdown, it was important for coach Bucci and his staff to stay in contact with the players to see to the training that was allowed and keep them positive because they knew there would be a return to competition. “We knew it was going to come,” coach Bucci said. “In contrast to the previous lockdown we really didn’t know. This time we were positive we would be back, we just didn’t know when. As the news seemed to be positive as the weeks progressed they (the players) kind of took charge of training. The intensity went up; the involvement went up so hats off to them.”
The teams are all in for some marathon playing because the schedule will now see the squads playing on average three times per week to get in the balance of the schedule. “It’s going to be a condensed schedule,” he said. “We have to play 14 games in five weeks, that’s a lot of games. It’s going to be a good test, a good challenge and fun for everyone.”
The Royal went into the break in first place in the CCM Division of the QU18AAADHL with a 10 wins-4 overtime wins-1 shootout win-7 losses and two games in hand over Gatineau and St. Eustache. The team is looking to continue on a winning pace through the balance of their games and into the post-season. “We want to get at it fast,” he said. “We want to get better every period. There’s no surprise from a coaching standpoint, we know it’s going to take some time, we’ve been off for two months but there’s not a lot of time.”
Laval-Montreal will welcome Gatineau to Fleury tomorrow night with a 7 pm puck drop then it’s on the road to face the St. Eustache Vikings Sunday afternoon.
