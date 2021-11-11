Rousseau-Royal lose on win one in last week’s games

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal split their two contests last week losing on the road then rebounding to take a home ice victory in Ligue de développement du hockey M18 AAA du Québec action.
Friday night the St. Eustache Vikings doubled up on the Royal for a 6-3 win. A trio of goals by Rémi Gagné, Chad Bellemare and Tommy-Lee Vieira just past the halfway mark of the opening period gave the home team a 3-0 cushion. Laval-Montreal’s Danny Akkouche advantage goal got the Royal on the board with 26 seconds left in the first.
The Vikings extended their lead with a pair of goals in the middle frame as Samuel Rousseau’s marker and Nathan Brisson’s powerplay goal upped the advantage to 5-1.
Akkouche scored his second of the night in the third, an unassisted effort to make it 5-2 and gave the sniper a dozen goals for the season. Vince Elie made it a 5-3 contest when he converted a pass from Thomas Verdon but that would be as close as the visitors would get. St. Eustache’s Brisson notched his second of the night, an empty net shorthanded goal to close out the scoring.
Laval-Montreal rebounded from the setback in St. Eustache with a 3-2 overtime win over the Notre Dame Albatros Saturday afternoon at home in the Complexe Sportif Guimond. The game’s first star was Loic Goyette, who had a natural hattrick to erase a 2-0 lead of the Albatros and then take the win in OT.
Anthony Hamelin and Samuel Vachon’s first period goals put the visitors up 2-0. In the second Goyette’s first goal made it a 2-1 contest on a powerplay tally. With 5:04 remaining in regulation play Goyette notched an unassisted goal for the equalizer, setting the stage for overtime.
The extra session was short and sweet as Goyette completed his hattrick notching the game winner 52 seconds into the fourth period with assists going to Akkouche and Gianluca-Luciano Guarnieri.
It’s a busy week for the Royal as they are on the road for three games. Last night they took on College Esther-Blondin, then they travel to Amos for two against the Forestiers on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
