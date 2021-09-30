Rousseau Royal .500 in weekend of play

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal won one and lost one last weekend in Quebec U18 AAA Developmental Hockey League and currently sit in third place in the CCM Division. Friday night the Royal earned a 4-3 shootout win over Gatineau on the road and dropped a 6-4 decision to St. Eustache Sunday afternoon on their home ice at Fleury Arena. Gatineau and St. Eustache are ahead of Laval-Montreal in the standings in a tight division.
It was a seesaw contest against the Intrepide on Friday night. In the first period Gatineau opened the scoring with a powerplay tally by Anthony Clutchey at 9:43. Vince Elie, the game’s second star, replied 32 seconds later for his first of two goals in the opening period to give the Royal a 2-1 advantage.
When play resumed following the break Nicolas Bilodeau pulled the home side even with his marker 30 seconds from the start of the period. Billy Pelletier notched a shorthanded marker to put the visitors up 3-2. The Intrepide battled back to send the game into the third knotted at 3-3.
Neither side could pot the game-winner forcing the decision to be made by shootout. The first four players were denied then Elie and Loic Goyette exchanged goals with their Gatineau counterparts. The fourth Intrepide shooter couldn’t best Royal goalie Quentin Miller, the game’s first star. That sent Thomas Verdon to centre ice and he made no mistake, burying the game-winning goal.
On Sunday the St. Eustache Vikings struck for four goals in the opening period and added a fifth marker early in the second. Laval-Montreal made a small comeback bid as they were able to pull to within two goals of the visitors. Goyette notched a pair earning him second star considerations and Danny Akkouche had the other tally to make it a 5-3 match.
Before the buzzer could sound to close out the middle frame the Vikings scored their third powerplay goal of the game making it 6-3. Sacha Trudel had the lone goal of the third to get back to within two of St. Eustache but that would be as close as the Royal would get.
