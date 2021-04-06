Rocket takes first loss in regulation in a dozen games

The Laval Rocket took their first loss in regulation in a dozen games Tuesday night at the Bell Centre as the Stockton Heat took a 3-1 decision to close out their three game visit. Former Rocket captain and current Heat captain Byron Froese delivered the game winner with 3:13 remaining in regulation, earning him first star consideration.
The first period was played to a scoreless draw and the Rocket penalty killing unit was sharp as they held the Heat off through four shorthanded situations. “I think we defended well on the PK,” Yannick Veilleux said. “I don’t think it really affected us. I don’t think we had our A game as a group. Maybe we tried to force a little bit of play at times but the penalty kill played well.”
Gustav Olofsson spent five in the box following a fight with Stockton’s Glenn Gawdin. Olofsson took on Gawdin following a hit the Heat player laid on Yannick Veilleux. “Hats off to him (Olofsson).” Veilleux said. “Every time a guy steps up for you it always feels good that he has my back. I’ll have his back and everybody will have everybody's back. That’s how this the year has been, we’re a really tight group and I think that’s why we’ve had a lot of success so far.”
The second stanza saw the teams exchange goals with Laval striking first. Veilleux gave the Rocket a 1-0 edge at 8:01 with his seventh of the year thanks to helpers from Jordan Weal and Oloffson. That left Oloffson just a goal short of a Gordie Howe hat trick. Stockton pulled even with 2:46 to play in the second as he bested Michael McNiven for the equalizer.
Both sides pressed in the third looking for the go ahead tally but McNiven and his counterpart for the Heat Garret Sparks handled the workload. On a play out of the corner and a shot taken at a sharp angle by Froese eluded McNiven to put the visitors up 2-1. With McNiven out of the net in favour of an extra attacker, Eetu Tuulola rifled in an empty net tally to seal the deal of the 3-1 victory.
Laval took the day of on Wednesday to regroup then prepared for two against the Toronto Marlies in Toronto on Friday and Saturday. Following those games the Rocket will get to enjoy some much deserved days off from playing following what has been a very packed schedule. “We’re going to put it (the loss) aside tonight,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said. “We’re just going to challenge each other to come back on Thursday. It’s been a lot of hockey, a lot of travelling and a lot of time away. Teams are coming hard at us and it’s going to be a tough weekend in Toronto.”
