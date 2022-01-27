In their lone game last week due to the cancellation of a pair of games against Belleville, the Laval Rocket squeaked out a 4-3 win at Place Bell over the Utica Comets.
Thanks to the powerplay performing to perfection going three-for-three on advantage opportunities and a two goal return by Jesse Ylönen from his time with the Habs, the Rocket banked one in the win column. “It was good to get some experience of NHL games,” Jesse Ylönen said. “It’s obviously a little higher level; you get better as a player when you play those games. When you come back here (to Laval) you just have to keep playing the same way.”
Ylönen opened the scoring with his first of two advantage goals 4:29 into the opening period giving Laval a 1-0 lead that they carried into the second. There was a four goal flurry in the middle period with Utica replying to tie the score. Ylönen returned the lead with his second PP marker and Louie Belpedio struck for the only full strength goal for Laval to make it a 3-1 match. Utica pulled to within one before the period came to a close and then pulled even at the 5:30 mark of the third.
With less than five minutes left in regulation time Laval notched their third powerplay marker as Jean-Christophe Beaudin set-up Peter Abbandonato for his first goal and first game-winning tally with the Rocket.
Laval swept the three star selections with Ylönen, Abbandonato and goalie Kevin Poulin going 1-2-3 respectively.
The Rocket will be deep in the heart of Texas as they take on the Stars tomorrow night and Saturday night. Laval heads to Dallas fourth in the North Division with a 15-11-2 win-loss-overtime loss record.
