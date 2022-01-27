Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High -8°C. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light snow. Low -10°C. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.