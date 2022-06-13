Rocket stave off elimination with statement win over Springfield

After dropping two of three on home ice at Place Bell the Laval Rocket headed to Springfield needing to win two on the road if they were to move forward to the Calder Cup final. Monday night the Rocket took one step closer to winning the Conference Final and a berth in the Calder Cup final with a solid 5-1 victory over the Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. “They (the players) were very calm,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “I would say that’s the calmest we’ve been in the six games we’ve played. It was a good calmness, the players were confident. After we got that first goal I thought the leaders did a very good job to calm everybody down. We played a patient game; we knew when to pounce on the puck and waited for them to make mistakes tonight. It’s like a chess game a little bit.” It will be winner take all tonight as the Rocket and Thunderbirds square off in game seven on the ice of the MassMutual Center. Check out The Suburban online or in The Suburban app to read about the out come.
Danick Martel paced Laval to the win with a two goal and an assist performance, Cayden Primeau remained consistent between the pipes and the penalty killing unit was perfect against the dangerous Thunderbird offence.
The first 20 minutes went scoreless and the PK unit killed of a high-sticking double minor to Devante Smith-Pelly. Primeau turned aside nine shots to keep Springfield off the board.
Martel broke the scoreless deadlock 4:58 into the middle frame as he authored an unassisted tally beating Joel Hofer. The Rocket carried that 1-0 advantage into intermission, returning for the third period with plenty of jump in their game.
Martel set the table for the second goal as he fed Gabriel Bourque for his marker 1:45 into the third giving Laval an insurance marker they would need to cash in. Martel got his ninth of the post-season at the 8:51 mark giving Laval a three goal cushion. “I’ve always said playoffs are a grinding game,” Danick Martel said. “You need to work hard every game and if you work hard success is going to come.”
What will it take for Laval to win game seven? “I think we need to play the same game as we did today,” Martel said. “We didn’t panic; it doesn’t have to be a nice game it will be a grinding game. Just don’t panic and keep playing hard.”
With just under five minutes remaining in regulation Matthew Peca finally got one past Primeau for the shutout buster making it a 3-1 contest. Springfield lifted Hofer in favour of the extra-attacker and that resulted in Brandon Gignac burying the puck into the empty net upping the lead to 4-1. Laval wasn’t finished scoring as Springfield got into some penalty trouble and with 41 seconds to go Lucas Condotta struck for a powerplay marker to close out the scoring.
