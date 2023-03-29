Rocket sputters through the week with one win

The Laval Rocket closed out their home stand at Place Bell with a pair of losses to the Bridgeport Islanders and the Milwaukee Admirals before taking a road win over the Manitoba Moose in their first of two against the Moose.
On Wednesday evening Laval dropped a 5-3 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders in a game where the Rocket would get close but could not pass the Isles. Bridgeport had the solo goal of the opening period, a powerplay marker by Andy Andreoff with 2:26 to go. The Islanders upped their lead to 2-0 6:30 into the middle frame on a Kyle MacLean tally. Laval made it a 2-1 contest thanks to Emil Heineman’s first goal for Laval, an advantage tally at 16:31. Arnaud Durandeau notched his first of two with 70 seconds to go in the second stanza with Laval down a man to return a two goal cushion to Bridgeport. In the third Mitchell Stephens got the Rocket back to within one but the Islanders struck for two goals nine seconds apart to pull ahead 5-2 with just over three minutes to play. Paul Thompson scored first followed by Durandeau as the Islanders swarmed in from the drop of the puck. Brandon Gignac recorded his 13th of the season with 27 seconds to go in the game.
Friday night the Milwaukee Admirals sailed into Place Bell and left with a 3-2 win over the Rocket. The opponents exchanged goals in the first with the Admirals going up 1-0 on John Leonard’s advantage tally but Gabriel Bourque sending the game into the second tied at 1-1. Milwaukee broke the deadlock with 1:14 remaining in the second as Anthony Angello beat Cayden Primeau for a 2-1 Admiral advantage. Joakim Kemell authored an unassisted goal at 9:05 making it 3-1. Laval’s powerplay clicked just shy of the 11 minute mark to make it a 3-2 game on Pierreck Dubé’s goal. That would be it as Admiral netminder Yaroslav Askarov barred the door. Askarov withstood a 46 shot game by Laval turning aside 44 of the pucks sent his way.
Sunday afternoon the Rocket turned in a complete game to earn a 4-1 win over the Moose with Cayden Primeau made 31 saves to earn the win. Primeau and Arvid Holm of the Mosse squared off in a scoreless first period with them turning away nine and 13 shots respectively. William Trudeau broke the scoreless stalemate 8:50 into the second period then Joël Teasdale made it a 2-0 game with a powerplay marker at the 13:48 mark. Early in the third Nolan Yaremko upped the lead to 3-0 for Laval. Dominic Toninato spoiled Primeau’s shutout bid with an advantage goal wwith 6:32 left in the game. The Moose lifted Holm in favour of an extra attacker and the Rocket took advantage as Heineman found the empty net to close out a 4-1 win.
Last night Laval played their second game in Manitoba after the win on Sunday afternoon to start their week. The Rocket land in Rockford Friday to face the IceHogs and then Saturday Laval docks in Milwaukee to take on the Admirals to launch the month of April.
