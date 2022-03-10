Rocket sputters through final four games of homestand

The Laval Rocket managed one win in four games over the course of their week at Place Bell and that closed out a seven game homestand as Laval now is on the road for a trio of games. “I think we let a couple slip,” head coach Jean-François Houle said. “Against Belleville we had the lead there and also against Cleveland. Those ones really hurt. I don’t think our homestand was great. We’ve been playing good at home (but) three wins four losses, we need to be better at home. Now we need to pick it up on the road.”
The lack of success didn’t do too much damage to Laval’s placement in the AHL standings as they are still in third place in the North Division, one point back of the second place Toronto Marlies.
Last Wednesday the Cleveland Monsters won 4-2, on Friday the Abbotsford Canucks also won 4-2 and on Saturday the Rocket played their best hockey of the week for a 3-0 win, Springfield closed out the homestand by handing Laval a 5-2 defeat on Monday night.
In the loss to the Monsters Laval did rally from a 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead in the third. It started with Joël Teasdale hitting the equalizer with seven seconds left in the middle frame. Devante Smith-Pelly gave the Rocket a 2-1 lead 2:49 into the third. Cleveland turned up the heat and hit for three goals, the final one an empty net effort with 23 seconds left to play to take the win.
Shawn St. Amant gave Laval a 1-0 edge over the Abbotsford Canucks just past the midpoint of the opening period. Unfortunately the Canucks scored the next four goals building to a 4-1 lead well into the third. The Rocket got one back when Brandon Gignac hit for a shorthanded tally but there was only 46 seconds left to play.
In their 3-0 victory over the Canucks on Saturday afternoon the Rocket were firing on all boosters. Kevin Poulin recorded the clean sheet in the win; Kevin Roy’s powerplay marker in the first stood the test of time to be the game winner. Following a scoreless second period Jesse Ylönen added an insurance marker and Jean-Sébastien Dea found the back of the empty net to close out the game.
The Rocket opened the scoring in Monday’s match against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Xavier Ouellet’s advantage tally but the Thunderbirds replied sending the game into the break tied at 1-1. Springfield hit for a pair to go up 3-1 until Danick Martel’s goal pulled Laval to within one. The Thunderbirds got their two goal cushion back with 39 seconds left in the second and had the lone tally of the third, an empty netter, to seal the deal.
Last night the Rocket was in Rochester to face the Americans and will be in Lehigh Valley to take on the Phantoms tomorrow night. Laval closes out the their road trip on Saturday as they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
