Rocket sputters on New York swing

It was a tough two game trip into New York State last week for the Laval Rocket as they lost to the Syracuse Crunch and the Utica Comets.
It was all Crunch time last Saturday on the ice of the Upstate Medical University Arena where the Rocket offence was a bit anemic in a 4-0 loss to Syracuse. Trevor Langan’s powerplay tally 11:22 into the first would be all the scoring the Crunch would need for the win. In the second Syracuse potted a pair 20 seconds apart for a comfy 3-0 cushion. Daniel Walcott struck at 8:17 and then Cole Koepke rippled the twine at 8:37. A late third period empty netter by Gabriel Dumont closed the books on that loss for Laval. Syracuse netminder Amir Miftakhov turned away 29 shots for the shutout.
In Utica the Comets doubled up on the Rocket taking a 4-2 decision at the Adirondack Bank Center. The two opponents played through a scoreless first with Laval’s Michael McNiven and Utica’s Nico Daws holding the shooters at bay.
In the second Tyce Thompson and Joe Gambardella gave the Comets a 2-0 advantage. As play opened in the third Laurent Dauphin made it 2-1 with his advantage tally 38 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the period. Graeme Clarke replied for Utica to return the two goal cushion. Jess Ylönen’s third of the campaign pulled the Rocket to within one at 3-2. Laval opted for an extra attacker to try for the equalizer but Utica’s Jesper Boqvist banged in the empty net goal to seal the deal on the win.
Laval is looking to shake off their four game slump with three games at home on Place Bell ice. Last night the Belleville Senators were in town. Tomorrow night the Rocket face-off against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:30 pm and on Saturday afternoon the Utica Comets hit town for a 1:00 pm puck drop.
