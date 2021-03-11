Rocket sputters in return to play following week off from games

There was rust on the Rocket Monday night as Laval returned to game play following a week off from competition. The Belleville Senators blanked Laval 3-0 Monday night at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Place, Belleville’s home for this AHL campaign.
The momentum the Rocket had built to over the first month of the season abated with a week featuring only practices. This will be a difficult month as Laval has only two home games in March and presently are without captain Xavier Ouellet and Laurent Dauphin who are back on the Habs’ taxi squad. There is no shortage of players as Laval is travelling with some 30 players that head coach Joël Bouchard will shuffle as he puts it, to get them playing time. Two of those players filling slots on the roster in the loss were Yannick Veilleux inserted back into the lineup after sitting out with a minor injury, and Tobie Paquette-Bisson who made his Laval debut.
Laval and the Sens battled through a scoreless first period but the Rocket managed a mere four shots on Belleville’s goalie Filip Gustavsson while Cayden Primeau turned aside a dozen Senators’ shots in the opening 20 minutes.
Belleville got all they would need in the middle frame and anyone who blinked missed the goals as the Senators took a 2-0 lead in less than a minute of play. Alex Formenton potted what would remain as the game winner at 4:41 on a shot that eluded Primeau’s trapper. Egor Sokolov had an unassisted tally 58 seconds from the resumption of play making it a 2-0 game. Laval’s Brandon Baddock and the Sens’ Joseph LaBate squared off for a dropped gloves two-step near the 11 minute mark as Baddock took offense to LaBate’s high hit on Gustav Olofsson.
While Laval tried to solve the puzzle that was Gustavsson, the Sens made it 3-0 midway through the third on Logan Shaw’s third tally of the campaign. “I don’t think we were sharp tonight,” Laval’s Joseph Blandisi said. “I didn’t think we were ready to play, our focus level wasn’t there, at the end of the day our execution was off. That’s no recipe for wins in this league. In pro hockey anytime you don’t show up you’re going to get it (a loss) handed to you and that’s what happened here tonight.”
The Rocket were back on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre last night and will take on the Marlies in Toronto on Friday night. Laval will return to the Bell Centre for their two home games of the Month as they welcome the Marleis on Sunday evening with a 7 pm start and Bellevile on Monday with a 5pm puck drop.
