Rocket sputter in week’s action

It was a tough week for the Laval Rocket as they dropped three contests to closeout a homestand at Place Bell. There were a pair of losses to the Toronto Marlies and one to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The tough part of the week was the fact that two of the losses were of the overtime variety. That was to the Marlies on Friday night and the Phantoms on Saturday afternoon.
Wednesday night the Marlies took a 7-4 decision with a pair of empty net tallies breaking open a one goal game as the Rocket pressed for the equalizer. The combatants exchanged goals in the first as Matteo Pietroniro gave Toronto a 1-0 lead and Laval’s Anthony Richard’s advantage marker sent the 1-1 game into the break. There was a flurry of goals in the middle period as Gabriel Bourque and a powerplay goal by Jesse Ylönen gave the Rocket their only lead of the game, 3-2. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s goal in the third pulled Laval to within one making it a 5-4 match. With the Rocket net left unattended in favour of the extra skater the Marlies struck twice to seal the deal.
In Friday night’s meeting with the Marlies Logan Shaw powered Toronto to the win with him completing a hat trick with an advantage goal in overtime for the victory. Ylönen, Harvey-Pinard, Lucas Condotta and Xavier Simoneau accounted for the Rocket goals.
Saturday afternoon saw the Rocket sporting their breast cancer month jerseys in the OT loss to the Phantoms. With the Phantoms up 1-0 late in the second Peter Abbandonato struck for the equalizer. The Phantoms reclaimed the lead 1:36 following Abbandonato’s marker. Anthony Richard’s sixth of the campaign pulled the Rocket even in the third. In the extra session Cam York notched the game winner 2:44 into the fourth period.
Laval heads out on the road this week with a Friday meeting with the Utica Comets, Saturday it will be a rematch against Lehigh Valley then Sunday Laval will be in Hershey to face the Bears.
