Rocket splits the difference with Manitoba

The Laval Rocket rebounded from a pair of losses to the visiting Manitoba Moose and closed out the month of February with a two wins on Friday night and Saturday afternoon to split their four game set 2-2. Manitoba opened with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday and followed up with a4-2 win Wednesday night. Laval responded to the losses on Friday evening with a 4-3 win over the Moose. In that contest Josh Brooks’ first goal of the season was the game winner, coming at 13:39 of the third and 38 seconds after Manitoba’s Cole Perfetti had pulled the Moose even at 3-3. Laval’s other goal scorers were Kevin Lynch, Jesse Ylonen and Gustav Olofsson while goaltender Cayden Primeau picked-up his third win of the season. Laval swept the three star selections with Brook Ylonen and Joseph Blandisi going 1-2-3 respectively.
The Rocket played a solid match Saturday afternoon to drop the Moose with 2-1. Lukas Vejdemo’s tally at 7:18 of the first opened the scoring and it remained that until 2:35 into the middle frame when Ryan Poehling scored an insurance marker that would be needed. “I think we stuck with how we’re supposed to play,” Ryan Poehling said. “Especially against a team like this, the clog up the middle, play below the goal line and get so many guys net front. We tried to outnumber them there and I think we did a good job. I think we played a complete game it makes it easier, we didn’t give them much offence we played our game and keep it simple.”
Tyler Graovac made it a one goal game with two minutes remaining in regulation as he got one past Charlie Lindgren. Laval survived a delay of game penalty with 56 seconds left in the third as Manitoba pressed the issue 6-on-4. Alex Belzile in his first game of the season with the Rocket earned first star honours and had a helper on Vejdemo’s tally. “I feel fine, my conditioning is really, really good,” Alex Belzile said post-game. “I think I worked extremely hard during the off-season. As a player I need high conditioning to keep that pace up all the time; to be annoying on the forecheck and to be really intense. The more the game went on I tried to keep my shifts short so I don’t get caught exhausted out there.”
Ryan Poehling had second star considerations for his work. Laval is now off for the week from games and following a day off Sunday it will be back to work. “We’ve planned around (the Habs being there) to have good chunks of ice time,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said. “We have to have two practices a day; we’ve got to make sure we’re sharp and clean. We’re going to spread it out, we’ve got some scrimmages planned we’ve got some kids to get out there, we’ll plan it out. That’s the reality, it’s a COVID year, trust me it’s not business as usual.” Laval will take to the road and travel to Ottawa for a Monday, March 8 meeting with the Belleville Senators.
