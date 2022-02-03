Rocket split their weekend in Texas

The Laval Rocket split their pair of games in Texas against the Stars in last week’s AHL action. The home side Stars took the opening game on Friday evening by a 6-1 score but the Rocket recovered and took a 3-2 decision in their Saturday match-up.
It was a case of shooting Stars in their 6-1 victory as they reeled of six unanswered goals after Laval had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on Tory Dello’s first goal for the Rocket. A pair of powerplay tallies by Texas 1:44 apart in the second stanza delivered the lead to the Stars. That lead was padded by a pair prior to the intermission sending Texas into the break with a 4-1 lead. The Stars potted a pair in the third frame to deliver a solid win over the visitors.
The Rocket regrouped to earn their 3-2 win with goalie Louis-Philip Guindon, a former McGill netminder, picking up his first AHL win in his first start.
Following a scoreless first period, Laval’s powerplay was percolating and it was the Rocket’s turn to score two advantage goals to take a lead. Xavier Ouellet opened the scoring and Jean-Sébastien Dea made it 2-0. Texas got one back to make it a one goal game but Peter Abbandonato notched an insurance marker that would be cashed in to be the game winner. Laval was up 3-1 in the third when the Stars notched an advantage goal to make it 3-2 at the 12:51 mark. Guindon made some timely saves and held the Stars at bay.
I think we played a physical game today,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “Our players played hard. They were dedicated to get a win here on the road and they competed really hard. Guindon in nets made some key saves. Our special teams were good, powerplay and PK. I really liked their physicality; we played a hard-nosed game tonight.”
Laval will continue on the road this week. Last night they were in Utica for the first of two against the Comets, game two is tomorrow night. Saturday evening closes out the week for the Rocket as they head to Belleville to take on the Senators.
