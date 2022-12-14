Rocket solid in win over Senators

The 9,005 fans on hand Saturday afternoon had to wait little time to toss teddy bears on the Place Bell ice as Anthony Richard opened scoring in the Rocket 7-4 victory over the Belleville Senators 58 seconds from the opening faceoff. That was a great rebound for Laval as they had dropped Friday night’s match against the Sens 2-1 in a shootout.
John Parker-Jones playing in his first game on his first shift with Laval got into his first fight 23 seconds into the game as he had a set-to with the Sens’ Scott Sabourin. In that exchange Sabourin also picked up a 10 minute misconduct and a minor for being the aggressor. It was that minor that opened the door for Richard to roof the puck over the shoulder of Belleville goalie Antoine Bibeau for a powerplay marker. That tally released a torrent of tou tous being hurled to the ice as part of the Rocket annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The Rocket would build on that opening goal as Lucas Condotta pulled the puck from below the goal line and tucked it inside the right post making it 2-0. A mere 36 seconds from the resumption of play Laval went up 3-0 when Alex Belzile at the top of the crease converted a pass from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. With Belleville on the powerplay Angus Crookshank cranked a shot past screened Rocket goalie Joseph Vrbetic making it 3-1.
The goal of the game came off the stick of Richard as he scored a shorthanded beauty. Richard stole the puck at the Rocket blue line, wheeled away from the Senators’ defenders then he side-stepped a sliding Bibeau to fire the puck into the open net to give Laval a 4-1 lead. Jesse Ylönen made it 5-1 on a perfect feed by Peter Abbandonato 15 seconds following Richard’s goal. That saw Bibeau get the hook and Mads Sogaard take over in nets for the Sens.
Belleville had a pair of goals in the second by Rourke Chartier and an advantage goal by Sabourin making it 5-3. In the third Brandon Gignac added a powerplay goal in the third to make it a 6-3 contest. Sabouring notched his second of the game to get the visitors to within two of Laval. Harvey-Pinard added an empty netter to close out the scoring. Laval is out on the road. Tonight they are in Utica then travel to Cleveland for a pair against the Monsters Saturday and Sunday.
