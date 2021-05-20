Rocket soars to the top in a challenging COVID season

The final game of the 2020-21 campaign went into the books Monday evening a 2-0 loss to the Toronto Marlies at the Bell Centre but that could not dampen the spirits of the Laval squad given the tremendous season the team had.
It was a game that featured two blue chip NHL’ers with Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher suiting up for the Rocket to shake the rust off before returning to the big team for the start of the playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. “I really wanted to play a game before the playoffs started, and that wasn’t possible with our schedule,” Brendan Gallagher said. “With this week off (general manager Marc Bergevin) approached me to see if I wanted to play and I was all for it. You can’t simulate game action in practice, those little plays you have to make when you’re tired. I was really happy these guys let me come out, and so was Price.”
Not even that Canadiens’ duo’s presence could help Laval to close out the year on a winning note thanks in large part to the hot goaltending of Michael Hutchinson. The Marlies’ goalie turned aside 39 shots to earn the clean sheet. Toronto got all they needed in a 1:46 span taking a 2-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. Bobby McMann notched the game winner on an advantage situation and then Stefan Noesen was nosing around Price’s net and potted the second Marlies’ marker. Price was to play half the game but stayed for two periods before giving way to Cayden Primeau to finish the night. Gallagher did get a couple of shots off in the game and sat for a double-minor. Even though it was a loss, Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard felt it was mission accomplished for the two Canadiens veterans. “In my head, I knew it was a possibility,” Joël Bouchard said following the Rocket’s morning skate. “I was looking at the logistics of the Canadiens and he (Marc Bergevin) couldn’t really get them to play. This is a possibility to give them a little mileage before they start against Toronto.”
On Tuesday morning it was time for the post-season breakdown for the players as they reflected on the season. Winger Michael Pezzetta, who finished the year on the injury reserve list noted, “we’ve always had a great group of guys, it was no different this year. It was just an unreal group to play for. Everyone bought in, no one checked out. It was just fun to play every night, coming to the rink knowing that you had a really good chance of winning. Obviously I wish there were playoffs and we could carry this on in the playoffs and go for a long playoff run.
Laval handled a season in flux magnificently winning the Frank S. Mathers Trophy as the Canadian Division champions. Their record of 23-9-3-1 over 36 games placed them in second in the league just back of the Hershey Bears. “They did improve a lot, they grew a lot,” head coach Joël Bouchard said. “There’s no championship, there’s nothing we can win at the end that was like a normal year. But we had a lot of winning performances and I think the guys grew into that.”
