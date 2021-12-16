Rocket showing more consistency in play

The Laval Rocket is sowing more consistency in their game as they won two while losing one match last week. The Rocket opened the week of work with a win over the Manitoba Moose at Place Bell, then hit the road for two games. On the road Laval lost to the Rochester Americans then rebounded to defeat the Hershey Bears.
It was a tight 3-2 victory over Manitoba at Place Bell as the Rocket grinded out the win. Alex Belzile opened the scoring with 56 seconds remaining in the opening period but the Moose replied early in the second with a powerplay tally. Kevin Roy set-up Mattias Norlinder for an advantage goal with 2:22 left in the second, returning the lead to Laval. Roy’s insurance marker at 5:42 of the third had to be cashed in as the game winner when the Moose pulled to within one of the Rocket with 1:24 left in regulation.
In Rochester the Americans handed the Rocket a 5-3 loss to open their two game road trip. Lukas Vejdemo’s two goal games went by the wayside as the Americans outlasted Laval. Vejdemo’s goals opened the scoring and pulled the Rocket to within one making it a 3-2 match. With Rochester up 4-2 in the third, Tobie Paquette-Bisson made it a one goal game. With Cayden Primeau on the bench in favour of the extra attacker, the Americans notched an empty-net goal to secure the win.
In Hershey on Sunday Laval doubled the Bears 4-2 giving Primeau his second win of the week. Terrance Amorosa recorded his first goal of the campaign to knot the score at 1-all in the first 17 minutes into the opening period. Gabriel Bourque’s shorthanded tally 1:27 into the second gave Laval a 2-1 lead. Hershey replied and the game went into the break tied at 2-2. In the third, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard potted a pair to give the Rocket the win. The go ahead goal came on a pretty penalty shot where Harvey-Pinard undressed Hershey’s goalie Zach Fucale. With 1:34 left in the game, Harvey-Pinard struck for an empty-netter.
Tomorrow night Laval hosts the Providence Bruins at Place Bell with a 7 pm puck drop. Saturday Laval heads to Syracuse to face the Crunch before heading into the holiday break.
