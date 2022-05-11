Rocket salvage series split in Syracuse

The Laval Rocket turned in a solid performance Saturday night to pull even at one game apiece with the Syracuse Crunch in Calder Cup semi-final play. After losing in the opening game at Upstate Medical University Arena on Friday night 5-3, Laval took a 3-2 win in game two with 1:47 left in regulation. That victory was the first post-season win in club history.
In the 5-3 loss a two goal performance by Alex Belzile went by the wayside, his first a powerplay marker to open the scoring in the first and then in the third he pulled Laval to within one making it a 4-3 game. Joël Teasdale’s goal with five minutes to play in the second also made it a one goal game but the Crunch replied to send the game into intermission with Syracuse up 4-2.
In game two Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau turned in a primo performance as he backstopped the Rocket to the win as he turned aside 37 of 39 shots sent his way. On the offensive side of the ledger Jesse Ylönen pulled Laval even late in the first with an advantage goal. Belzile recorded his third of the series with an unassisted marker, the lone goal of the second frame, putting the visitors up 2-1. Syracuse’s Daniel Walcott managed to get one past Primeau to knot the score at 2-2. With time winding down, Ylönen set-up Brandon Gignac who beat Max Lagace for the game winner. It was good to get into a playoff game,” Cayden Primeau said. “You have to be ready when you get the call. The guys made some huge blocks and came up big at the end.”
The series now shifts to Place Bell for games three and four with the first post-season home game in Rocket history set for tomorrow night at 7:00 pm. Game four goes Saturday afternoon with a 3:00 pm puck drop. “They’ve (the fans) showed up all year,” Primeau said. “You can feel their energy and we thrive off of it. Just to play a playoff game at Place Bell will be great.”
So will it be Crunch time in Laval or will the Rocket launch into the final round at home or will game five be needed back in Syracuse to decided the outcome? These are the scenarios awaiting the Rocket and their faithful.
