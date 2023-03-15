Rocket salvage one of three games

The Laval Rocket managed an overtime road win sandwiched between a pair of losses during play last week. Laval closed out their homestand with a 5-1 loss to Belleville, then took to the road where the Rocket earned a 2-1 OT victory over the Syracuse, moved onto Springfield where the Thunderbirds claimed a 5-2 win.
Laval’s woes against the Belleville Senators continued in their game at Place Bell where the animosity between the two opponents spilled onto the scoresheet. There were 105 minutes in infractions handed out with 10 minute misconducts and fighting majors sprinkled among the minor infractions.
Those infractions played into the Sens victory as four of their five goals came on advantage play. Leading the way for the Sens was Lassi Thomson who had a pair of goals in the win. William Trudeau’s powerplay tally was the shutout buster ruining Dylan Ferguson’s shutout bid near the midpoint of the third. At that point it became a 4-1 contest. Belleville is now breathing down the necks of the Rocket with Laval playing .500 hockey and sit in fifth place in the North Division. The Senators are in the sixth slot playing at a .483 clip.
The win came on the road a tight 2-1 overtime affair at the Upstate Medical University Arena where the fans needed oxygen watching the Crunch-Rocket match. Laval’s Mitchell Stephens put the visiting Rocket up 1-0 with 16 seconds remaining in the opening period. Cayden Primeau and Syracuse’s Max Lagace battled through a scoreless second stanza sending the game into the third with Laval holding on tightly to that slim lead. Daniel Walcott managed to get one past Primeau for the equalizer at the 6:34 mark but following that Primeau and Lagace barred the door. In the fourth frame of the game Laval claimed the win early on as Pierrick Dubé delivered the game winner 1:19 from the start of the extra-session.
It was onto Springfield where the Thunderbirds flew above the Rocket for a 5-2 win. T-Birds Martin Frk powered the win for Springfield with a hat trick performance. That included the opening goal in the first but Laval’s John Parker-Jones replied with 2:13 to go sending the game into the break knotted at 1-1. It remained that way through a scoreless second period. In the third Springfield reeled of a trio of tallies before the period hit the seven minute mark. That saw the home team holding a 4-1 advantage. Laval’s Joël Teasdale recorded his 20th goal of the season with Laval on the powerplay to get to within two. The Rocket pulled Philippe Desrosiers with 7:08 to play for the extra skater but Springfield managed to pot a pair of empty net tallies. The final one completed Frk’s hat trick.
Laval finishes up their road swing tonight in Rochester to face the Americans. Friday and Saturday the Utica Comets streak into Place Bell for a pair of 7:00 pm games.
