Rocket salvage one in Belleville

Laval’s struggle with the Senators continued in their three game set but they did manage to salvage one victory in Monday’s Family Day matinee match at the CAA Arena. In 11 meetings with Belleville this season Laval has posted a 3-4-3-1 record against the Senators
In the opener the Sens took a 5-3 decision then followed up with a 5-4 overtime victory over the visitors the Rocket closed out the series with a solid 7-2 win.
On Friday following a scoreless first Laval took a 2-0 lead on goals by Pierrick Dube and Peter Abbandonato but the home side reeled off five straight goals to give Belleville the opener of a three game set at the CAA Arena.
Jonathan Aspirot got the Sens on the board then Angus Crookshank scored the tying goal late in the second period with his first of two tallies. Crookshank delivered a 3-2 lead to Belleville 11:03 into the third. Jacob Bernard-Docker notched his first goal of the season for Belleville as his insurance marker turned into the game winner. Egor Sokolov added an empty netter for the Senators to seal the win for the Senators. William Trudeau closed out Laval’s ledger with an advantage goal with 67 seconds to go.
The Senators were tenacious in the overtime victory battling back twice to draw even with the Rocket. Sokolov gave the Sens a 1-0 advantage just past the midpoint of the first but Laval erupted for a trio of tallies to carry a 3-1 lead into the break. Mattias Norlinder got Laval on the board then with the equalizer then Madison Bowey and Joël Teasdale scored 11 seconds apart to establish a 3-1 Laval lead.
In the second Roby Jarventie’s first of two goals and a shortie by Jake Lucchini put the game all square at 3-3. Brandon Gignac returned the lead to Laval with just under two minutes remaining in the middle frame. Jarventie had the lone goal of the third, a powerplay marker, and that set the stage for an extra session. Just over two minutes into the fourth, Lucchini beat Antoine Bibeau to deliver the win to the Senators.
Laval earned a dominating 7-2 victory over Belleville on Monday as they rolled out to a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Joël Teasdale started the scoring 12 seconds from the opening faceoff then Brandon Gignac and Anthony Richard added two tallies 20 seconds apart. Madison Bowey made it a four goal cushion before the Sens got on the board. That was the first of two powerplay goals by Belleville’s Roby Jarventie. In the middle period Laval’s Lucas Condotta and Jarventie exchanged goals sending the Rocket into the third in control with a 5-2 lead. Nate Schnarr and John Parker-Jones added advantage goals in the final period. Cayden Primeau turned aside 40 0f 42 Belleville shots to earn the win and first star selection.
Laval will close out the month on the road as they will face the Rochester Americans Friday night then take on the Toronto Marlies in a Saturday afternoon matinee match.
