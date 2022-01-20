The revolving door on the Laval Rocket dressing room has afforded several Trois Rivieres Lions the opportunity to compete at the American Hockey League level. Among those call-ups, one in particular is getting to enjoy some home cooking as forward Peter Abbandonato, a Laval native, has had the opportunity to suit up for seven games so far with the Rocket. “It’s a dream to play in my hometown,” Peter Abbandonato said. “It’s the first time I’ve played in Laval in my career.”
The product of Hockey Laval and the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal programs, Abbandonato is putting his best skate forward to stay with Laval as long as possible. His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by head coach Jean-François Houle. “JF’s given me the opportunity to play top minutes and the powerplay,” Abbandonato said. “Now it’s my chance to grab it and run with it, that’s what I do every night. Trying to prove to him I want to stay in this line-up, I want to play in this league.”
The former Canadiens’ bursary recipient is one a several Lions that have been on the Rocket roster and that has made the move up easier. “It does help,” he said. We all started at the same spot. We all push each other and want one another to succeed. Here especially with the Rocket it’s a big family and they really took us in.”
Laval is coming off a pair of wins and a loss last week as they won at Place Bell 3-2 over Syracuse then took a 4-3 overtime win against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Jean Sébastien Dea had the game winner 48 seconds into the extra session and Devante Smith-Pelly got his first point, an assist on Justin Ducharme’s second period tally. The Hartford Wolf Pack then dropped the Rocket 4-0 last Saturday.
Last night Laval hosted the Utica Comets and that will be it for the week as two games against the Belleville Senators are cancelled and on the re-scheduling list.
