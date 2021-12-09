Rocket’s improved play delivers points

The Laval Rocket picked up points in each of their three games last week following an overtime loss, an overtime win and a convincing victory.
The two OT matches featured the Texas Stars making their first ever appearance at Place Bell and it was the Shooting Stars who won the opening contest on Wednesday night 4-3. The Stars’ Nicholas Caamano and Laval’s Louis Belpedio exchanged goals in the opening period. The second stanza saw Texas’ Antony Louis potting a pair to put the visitors up 3-1. The Rocket replied in the third with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard cutting it to a one goal game and then with 2:10 left in regulation Laurent Dauphin recorded his 11th of the season to knot the score. The fourth frame was short and sweet for the Stars as Ty Dellandrea beat Cayden Primeau 50 seconds from the drop of the puck.
In their Friday meeting Laval replied in kind taking the win in OT by a 4-3 score in a chippy, physical match-up. It was a seesaw battle as Laval would take a lead and Texas would come a calling to pull even. Cameron Hillis put the Rocket up 1-0 but Ben Gleason’s powerplay tally knotted the score in the first. In the second Kevin Roy returned the lead to Laval at the 9:24 mark only to see Anthony Louis score on the powerplay 90 seconds later making it a 2-2 contest. With 1:06 remaining in the second Jean-Sébastien Dea put the Rocket up 3-2 as play headed into the third. With a mere eight seconds left for Laval to win the game in regulation Louis pulled the trigger on the equalizer, his fourth goal in two games against the Rocket. Brandon Gignac converted a pass from Jesse Ylönen 3:28 into the extra period for the win.
On Sunday afternoon the Rocket carried the momentum to Toronto as they managed the Marlies for the victory by a 5-1 score. Danick Martel had the lone goal in the first to give the Rocket a 1-0 edge. Dea upped it to 2-0 in the second but Toronto’s Brett Seney made it a one goal game with his tally. That would be as close as the Marlies would get as Laval struck for three more goals. Gignac made it 3-1 midway through the middle period; Alex Belzile’s powerplay goal 52 seconds into the third made it 4-1. Dea’s second goal of the game, an unassisted empty-netter closed the book on the scoring. Cayden Primeau picked-up his second consecutive win.
Laval looks to build on their two game streak starting last night as the Manitoba Moose visited Place Bell. Now it’s back on the road for the Rocket for a pair of games. Friday Laval will be in Rochester to take on the Americans then Sunday it’s off to Hershey to face the Bears.
