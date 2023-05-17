Rocket’s Condotta can do as a community-minded athlete

Lucas Condotta’s community participation with the Laval Rocket earned him the honour of being the club’s selection as IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. That put Condotta among the 32 finalists for the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, which is named after Dupré, a former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in
1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The overall winner this year was Manitoba Moose defenseman and captain Jimmy Oligny.
Since joining the Rocket at the end of the 2021-2022 season, the Georgetown, Ontario native has been very committed to being part of the Laval community. His leadership on and off the ice has really made an impact with his team but also in the community. The left winger participated in three community programs this season, the Read for Fun, Rocket Hockey Tour and hospital visits.
In the Read for Fun program Condotta went to Hillcrest Academy in Laval to talk about his academic experience in elementary school, high school and in college. More than 150 students benefited from this activity. He also played hockey with the students in the school gym.
The Rocket Hockey Tour saw Condotta take part in two practices. Players with the Laval-Est Jets and the Laval-Nord Cobras benefitted from his expertise on the ice. Condotta also demonstrated what players go through during a typical Rocket practice session and told the young athletes about the Rocket values.
Condotta took part in two hospitals and one to a rehabilitation center. The first hospital
visit at Laval’s Cité de la Santé, then there was a trip to CHU Sainte-Justine and finally to the Centre de réadaptation Marie-Enfant. Condotta along with some teammates spent time with the young patients and their families. Gifts were passed out, including teddy bears collected during the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
While not selected as the recipient of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, Condotta is to be saluted for his community commitment.
