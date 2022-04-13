Rocket roar to a trio of wins at Place Bell

The Laval Rocket had a perfect three win homestand at Place Bell defeating division rivals the Rochester Americans and the first place Utica Comet in last week’s American Hockey League action. The Rocket took a 6-2 win on Wednesday evening in the first of two against Rochester then followed that up with a 4-3 overtime victory Friday night. Laval closed out the homestand with a come from behind 5-3 win over Utica. “Every game is so important,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “I think we’ve elevated our game to playoff status. I thought we showed a lot of character and mentally we’re getting geared for the playoffs.”
In the 6-2 contest the visitors opened the scoring but Cedric Paquette’s powerplay tally knotted the score at 1-1 in the first. Joël Teasdale’s first of two goals was the lone marker of the second frame and gave the home side a 2-1 edge. In the third, an advantage marker by Raphaël Harvey-Pinard and Teasdale extended the lead to 4-1. Rochester got one back at the 12:00 minute mark only to see Jean-Sébastien Dea reply 39 seconds later. Jean-Christophe Beaudin closed out the scoring with an empty-netter.
Danick Martel put the Rocket up 1-0 in the 4-3 OT thriller with his powerplay goal in the first. The Americans went on to outscore Laval 3-to-1 in the second to bring a 3-2 lead into the third frame. Cedric Paquette had the Rocket marker in the middle frame. With 1:53 remaining in regulation time Sami Niku struck for the equalizer, setting the stage for an extra session. In the fourth period Harvey-Pinard was good for the game winner with helpers from Niku and Dea.
The Rocket had to reboot to take the win over Utica as the Comets streaked to a 3-0 lead by the time the game was less than 10 minutes old. Following the third goal coach Houle called a time out stressing there was plenty of game to play. When play resumed Laval was all over the Comets scoring three before the first period expired to pull even with Utica. Teasdale, Kevin Roy and Alex Belzile all found the back of the net before the buzzer. The second period was a goalie battle as Cayden Primeau and Utica’s Akira Schmid turned aside 17 and nine shots respectively. The Rocket completed their comeback with a pair of theird period tallies. It was a good day for Dea as J.S. was good for the game winner and an empty net insurance marker.
Laval is now in the midst of a five game road trip against division rivals, an important set of games as the regular campaign winds down. “From the bottom to the top line, everybody played well,” Jean-Sébastien Dea said. “Those games were big for us. We’re going out on a tough road trip, so those three games were huge for us.”
