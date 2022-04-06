Rocket rises in Manitoba then sputters in BC

The Laval Rocket’s four game trip out west got off to good start as Laval took here of four points in a pair of contests against the Manitoba Moose. It was then on to British Columbia where the Rocket dropped a pair of matches against the Abbotsford Canucks.
In game one against the Moose Laval lost a 5-4 shootout affair to open the road trip. Gabriel Bourque gave the Rocket a 1-0 lead and that would be the pattern for the night, take a lead then have the Moose catch-up. Nick Hutchison made it 1-1 then Danick Martel returned the lead to Laval then 42 seconds into the third David Gustafsson knotted the score at 2-2. Jean-Sébastien Dea gave the Rocket their final lead of the game as Morgan Barron’s advantage goal set the stage for overtime.
There was no solution in the fourth period sending the shooters to centre ice to seek the game winning goal. Dea, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Sami Niku were all denied. That allowed Manitoba’s second shooter Mikey Eyssimont successful attempt become the game winner.
In their second meeting of the trip the Rocket doubled up on the Moose for a 4-2 victory. Manitoba carried a 1-0 lead into the second but a trio of tallies by the Rocket put Laval up 3-1. Joël Teasdale, Martel and Louie Belbedio all found the back of the net. Manitoba managed to get one back to make it a one goal game but with 52 seconds left, Bourque hit for the empty netter to put the exclamation point on the game.
Laval came out flat in their first meeting of two games with the Canucks as Abbotsford handled the Rocket by a 6-1 score. The Canucks built to a 6-0 lead deep into the game with Laval’s Justin Ducharme scoring the shutout buster with eight seconds left to play for the Rocket’s lone tally.
Sunday’s contest was a completely different battle as the Canucks were 3-1 winners in a tight contest. Abbotsford opened the scoring with a powerplay marker at 15:31 of the opening period. It remained that way until 9:41 of the third when Xavier Ouellet pulled the Rocket even. The Canucks replied with 4:27 remaining when Jack Rathbone beat Kevin Poulin. Laval pulled Poulin while on the powerplay going six against four Abbotsford skaters with the Rocket looking for the equalizer. That never materialized as John Stevens got the empty net shortie for the Canucks.
Laval returned home to the friendly confines of Place Bell. Tonight the Rocket will host the Rochester Americans in the first of two with a 7:30 pm start. Friday night the Americans will supply the competition in a 7:00 pm match. The Utica Comets will be in town Saturday afternoon for a 4:00 pm matinee match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.