Rocket revel after returning to Place Bell

In the first three game of their four game homestand the Laval Rocket shook off their road blues to win two and lose one in a marathon shootout session at Place Bell. The Rocket took two from the Rochester Americans before dropping Saturday’s match to the Rockford IceHogs.

In last Wednesday match-up with the Rochester Americans it was a wide-open high scoring affair with the Rocket coming out on top 7-5. Laval jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on a pair of goals scored 64 seconds apart by Pierrick Dubé. Rochester had a hat trick performance in the loss and he started that when he beat Cayden Primeua with 23 seconds remaining in the opening period.

The Americans took their only lead of the contest early in the second as Tyson Kozak and Piro’s second of the game put the visitors up 3-2. The Rocket reeled off the next three goals to take a 5-3 advantage into the final 20 minutes of play. Those goals came off the sticks of Mitchell Stephens, Brandon Gignac and Gabriel Bourque.

Biro completed his trio of tallies as he scored two minutes in with the Americans on the powerplay, making it a one goal game. William Trudeau and Riley McKay made it a three goal cushion with 13 minutes to go in regulation. Rochester managed to beat Primeau one final time before the buzzer on Mason Jobst’s unassisted effort.

Friday night’s game was the complete opposite to Wednesday as Laval rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a tight 4-3 win in overtime. It was Dubé, Dubé do in the win as he scored twice and set-up the game tying goal. Dubé banged in a rebound at the left post with Laval on the powerplay to start the rally. His second tally made it a one goal affair as Dubé fired a shot from 10 feet out to find the back of the net. Dubé fed Stephens a pass from the behind the net that Stephens one-timed for the equalizer with 1:41 left in regulation time. In the extra session Anthony Richard delivered the game winner 2:02 in. Richard scored his 24th of the season as he delivered a slapshot from beside the left circle into the top left corner.

It was the goaltenders taking centre stage in Rockford’s 2-1 win by shootout as it took a marathon session featuring 11 players from each team to decide the outcome. Laval’s Cayden Primeau in his third straight start at home and Arvid Soderblom of the IceHogs entertained the 8,862 fans on hand with their performances.

Pavel Gogolev delivered a 1-0 lead to Rockford 9:03 into the opening period. Following that the goalies took over and it appeared that lone goal would stand the test of time until Mitchell Stephens finally solved Soderblom with 15 seconds to go in regulation.

There was no joy in the extra session setting the stage for the shootout. Both shooters that went second were successful as Anthony Richard scored and Rockford’s Cameron Hillis replied. Then through the next nine shooters on each side it was Primeau and Soderblom throwing up the stop sign. The game winner was finally delivered by IceHog Morgan Adams-Moisan.

Laval closes out their homestand tonight as they host the Belleville Senators at Place Bell for a 7pm game. The Rocket heads out on the road for their weekend of work as they face the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night and the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday evening.