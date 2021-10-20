It had been 583 days since the Laval Rocket got to play in front of their faithful fans but Friday night’s home opener at Place Bell was if no one had skipped a beat. With 8,609 noisy fans on hand the Rocket responded with a 6-2 victory over the Belleville Senators. “I don’t know if it was the first game of the playoffs or the first game of the season,” Danick Martel said post-game.” The intensity was there with the fans and that helped us. “

It was the visitors who opened the scoring at Place Bell for the new season as Matthew Wedman beat Cayden Primeau top shelf 9:20 into the opening frame. With just under two minutes left in the first Michael Pezzetta’s second effort allowed him to poke the puck inside the left post for the equalizer. “It was good to have a goal then in the game,” Michael Pezzetta said. We started off slowly, so that gave us momentum. “And to hear the fans in the arena, it was crazy. It brought (us) a lot of energy. “

Lukas Vejdemo delivered a 2-1 lead to Laval 38 seconds from the start of the middle period with a shorthanded tally. Vejdemo pounced on a mishandled puck by Sens’ goalie Mads Sogaard, who stumbled and left his net front undefended.

Belleville managed to pull even when Philippe Daoust hit on the powerplay at 8:31 but the Rocket wasted precious little time responding. On the ensuing face-off it was Kevin Roy to Jean-Sebastien Dea to Martel for the go-ahead goal a mere 15 seconds later.

It was Martel’s tally that started a roll of four unanswered goals by the Rocket to cruise to the win.

Jean-Sébastien Dea upped the advantage to 4-2 with his goal with 8:32 left in the middle tract.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin made it a 5-2 contest when he was sent racing in on a breakaway beating Sogaard between the pads. It was following Beaudin’s goal against his former team that Sogaard was yanked and Kevin Mandolese stepped in between the pipes. “There are a lot of guys that I consider my friends on the other side,” Jean-Christophe Beaudin said. “But on the ice there are no friends.”

Ryan Poehling showed a lot of hustle and effort in the opener and was rewarded as he scored the final goal of the game nine seconds into the third. “He played like a man on the ice,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “I was really proud of him. He scored a great goal and I think he only lost two face-offs tonight.”

Laval travelled to Belleville for a Saturday night meeting and the Sens came away with a 5-2 win over the Rocket in their home opener at the CAA Arena.