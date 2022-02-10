Rocket return home to Crunch time

The Laval Rocket returned to Place Bell last night to start a three game set against the Syracuse Crunch that continues tonight and closes out with a Saturday 3 pm contest. It is an important series for Laval after coming off a three game road set where they managed four out of six points thanks to a win and an overtime loss at the hands of the first place Utica Comets. The Rocket has four games in hand on Syracuse and are just ahead of the Crunch in fourth place in the North Division. Laval closed out their trip with a loss to the sixth place Belleville Senators who trail the Rocket in the North Division.
In Utica Laval doubled up on the Comets for a 4-2 win, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals. Reilly Walsh and Alexander Holtz delivered a 2-0 advantage for the home team with first period goals. The lone goal of the second came off Danick Martel’s stick to pull Laval to within one. In the third Alex Belzile’s first of two tallies knotted the score at 2-2. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s powerplay marker put the Rocket ahead and Belzile’s empty netter sealed the deal for the win.
The road warriors battled back in their second meeting with Utica but fell short of the win in the extra session. A.J. Greer potted a pair in the first period to give the Comets a 2-0 lead. Tory Dello got one back for Laval in the second and the match headed into the third with the visitors trailing by one. Cory Schueneman knotted the score at 2-2 at the 8:27 mark. Neither side could pull the trigger for the game winner in regulation time, setting the stage for the fourth period. That session was short lived as Alexander Holtz beat Kevin Poulin 21 seconds from the start of the extra period.
It was back north of the border to Belleville where the Sens handled Laval in a 6-1 win. Belleville built to a 4-0 cushion into the third period. Jesse Ylönen managed the shutout buster with a powerplay tally but that was all that Senators’ goaltender Mads Sogaard would allow. Belleville added a pair of advantage tallies to close out the scoring.
