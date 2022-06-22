Rocket reflect on the season that was

The Laval Rocket soared to new heights adding several firsts to the club’s record book starting with their first post season appearance in the Calder Cup playoffs. After posting a regular season record of 40-wins-28 losses and 4-overtime losses Laval finished in third in the North Division and fifth overall in the Eastern Conference.
Over their playoff run the Rocket showed grit in the North Division semi-finals dispatching Syracuse Crunch in the fifth and deciding game in overtime on the road in Syracuse. In the North Division final Laval applied the broom to the Rochester Americans while moving on to the Eastern Conference final. Laval battled the Springfield Thunderbirds and an impressive 5-1 victory in game six in Springfield forced the series to an all deciding game seven, which the Thunderbirds claimed. As Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle noted following the team’s elimination, “Anytime you’re playing hockey in June it’s been a good season.”
Following that disappointing game seven loss to the Thunderbirds, the players met the media the following day at Place Bell to reflect on what a great season it had been. Laval battled through adversity, injuries, a revolving door of players being called to the Canadiens to garner much success. “I think this group had a lot of character,” Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet said. “We had a good mix of veterans and young guys, it was a really, really hard-working team. The kids really stepped-up in the playoffs and the veterans showed the way.”
When it came to the post-season run Ouellet feels, “it was really special,” he said. “Especially in a market like Laval and Montreal, the fans are incredible. Playing here in the playoffs was a privilege. It was exciting and I think the guys really, really enjoyed it.”
A big part of the Rocket’s success was the play of goaltender Cayden Primeau, who attributes how much fun it was to come to the rink every day with this group of players. “It’s a special group,” Cayden Primeau said. “We were close other years I’ve been here but this season was a lot of fun. Being around this group the last month and a half was the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey.”
It was in the post-season where Primeau really shone as he posted a 9-5 win-loss record with a 2.17 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. “I like big pressure moments,” Primeau said. “Anytime there’s a big pressure moment or a big pressure game I thrive on that.”
For head coach Jean-François Houle it was an amazing ride in his first year as Laval’s bench boss. “It’s rewarding for the coaching staff and our trainers,” Houle said. “All the hard work paid off. The credit goes back to the people that put this team together and to the players for putting in the effort. For sure we would have loved to have gone further but every night I think this team showed an honest effort and that’s all I can ask for. I think everybody made some strides; a new coach with new ideas and new systems but I think the players learned a lot this year, I’m proud of that.” sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.